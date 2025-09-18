Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fielder Accidentally Hits Umpire on Head With Ball; Wasim Akram Says 'Bullseye', Video Goes Viral

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: On-field umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge was forced to leave the field after being struck on the head during Pakistan’s group-stage match against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The incident occurred in the sixth over of the UAE innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dhruv Parashar pushed the ball into the outfield for a single. The throw from the fielder was collected by wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, who then tried to send it back to the bowler. His return hit Palliyaguruge on the back of the head.

Pakistani fielder ne ball umpire ke sir pe maar di, aur Wasim Akram ne bola "Kya throw tha yaar, seedha bull's eye!"



Yahi hai har Pakistani cricketer ki soch.#PAKvsUAE#PakistanCricket#IndiaVsPakistan#AsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/7e7W3vgrub — Garima (@garima_011) September 18, 2025

Pakistan players and the team physio rushed to check on the umpire, who held his ear in discomfort. Play was stopped briefly before Palliyaguruge walked off for a concussion test. Reserve umpire Gazi Sohel of Bangladesh replaced him.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was on commentary, reacted by shouting “bullseye.” He later remarked that a fielder’s job is not to hit the umpire. His words drew mixed reactions from fans online, with some calling the phrase inappropriate.

Pakistan secured a 41-run win to book a place in the Super Four stage alongside India. The UAE, chasing 147, were bowled out for 105 runs. Rahul Chopra top-scored with 35. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman hit 50, while Shaheen Afridi added 29 off 14 balls. Junaid Siddique led the UAE attack with four wickets.