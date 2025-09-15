Asia Cup 2025: Pakistani Fan Urges India to Boycott Next Match, Video Goes Viral

During big events, especially cricket World Cups or Asia Cups, funny memes and jokes often go viral, particularly before or after India vs Pakistan clashes. One such interview video has now gone viral on social media, making cricket fans burst into laughter while others felt pity for a Pakistan fan who requested the Indian cricket team to boycott their next match against Pakistan so that the Men in Green could get more points to qualify for the final.

Amid controversies surrounding the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash — including calls for a boycott by opposition political parties in India and the handshake row — a Pakistani fan watching his team being thrashed by India by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday pleaded with the Men in Blue not to play the next game against Pakistan so that his team could still qualify for the final.

Speaking to news agency ANI after the match, the fan said: “Indian media se log? As a Pakistani fan, I request India to boycott the next match because we want to qualify for the final. Boycott the next match, so we will get two points, thank you!”

Meanwhile, India once again outclassed Pakistan in all departments. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strangled the opposition, restricting them to 127/9, with Kuldeep returning figures of 3/18. In reply, India cruised to victory in 15.5 overs, thanks to a fiery 31 from Abhishek Sharma and an unbeaten 47 by skipper Suryakumar Yadav.