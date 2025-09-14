Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Afridi’s Late Cameo Helps Pakistan Post Fighting Total Against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late cameo lifted Pakistan to 127/9 after a shaky start that nearly saw them collapse before reaching the 100-run mark. India’s spinners dominated the middle overs, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming three wickets and Axar Patel picking up two.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya struck crucial early blows to put Pakistan under severe pressure right from the beginning. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Dubai with both teams retaining the same playing XIs from their last matches.

This is the first time since the Pahalgam terror attacks that these two sides are facing off with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav even forgoing the customary handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Agha at the toss in a gesture of silent protest.