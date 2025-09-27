Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav consoled Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage following their Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Fridday, September 26, 2025. The 22-year-old lost his father to a heart attack after Sri Lanka’s league match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Wellalage had briefly returned home to be with his family but came back for national duty ahead of the Super 4 stage. After a tense Super Over, Yadav approached Wellalage on the field. He placed a comforting hand on the young spinner’s shoulder, spoke words of support, and embraced him.

India kept their unbeaten streak alive by posting 202 for five. Abhishek Sharma scored 61 off 31 balls. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 and Sanju Samson contributed 39. Sri Lanka fought back with Pathum Nissanka scoring 107 off 58 balls. He shared a 127-run partnership with Kusal Perera, which took Sri Lanka level with India and forced a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh gave away two runs and took two wickets in five balls. India sealed victory on the first ball of their innings with Suryakumar Yadav scoring three runs off Wanindu Hasaranga.

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two rivals.