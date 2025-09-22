Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma carves name in history by scripting special T20I feat

Dubai [UAE], September 22 : Top-order star Abhishek Sharma delivered a spectacle and broke the record for chewing up the fewest balls to hammer 50 T20I sixes among full member teams, surpassing West Indies power-hitter Evin Lewis, during India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

The number one T20I batter in the world flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle against Pakistan's proclaimed bowling attack. During India's quest to hunt the 172-run target, Abhishek set the tone after his top-edge flew past the boundary rope for a six. This was the second time he dispatched the first ball of a T20I innings for a maximum.

The 25-year-old didn't wait long for his second six of the night. He thwacked Abrar Ahmed's spinning delivery into the top-tier at deep mid-wicket in the fourth over. Abhishek took just 331 deliveries to register 50 sixes in the format, bettering Caribbean opener Lewis' tally of 366. Among Indians, skipper Suryakumar Yadav follows next, completing the feat in 510 balls.

Abhishek, who previously got off to swift starts but failed to convert those into something of significance, this time extended his stay on the crease. With fortune on his side, he rode high on his fiery form and brought up his half-century in 24 deliveries. He celebrated the special moment by blowing kisses towards the stand and pulling out the 'L' gesture.

He upped the ante after completing the milestone while ensuring the equation remained in India's favour. His exploits ended after he miscued his shot to tearaway Haris Rauf and returned with 74(39), laced with five sixes and six fours.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya zoomed past seasoned spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. He also dethroned "Swing Master" Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become India's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Asia Cup.

He finished with figures of 1/29 after his three-over spell and went past Chahal's tally of 96. The 31-year-old has 97 scalps in 118 matches at 26.63, and stands just three away from becoming just the second Indian to take 100 T20I wickets after Arshdeep Singh, who achieved the feat against Oman.

Hardik has 15 wickets in eight innings against Pakistan under his belt, the most by a bowler in the rivalry clash in T20Is. Across all of his appearances, he has never gone wicketless against Pakistan in the eight innings he bowled against them. During his record-breaking run, Hardik toppled Bhuvneshwar's tally of 13 wickets in the T20 Asia Cup and bettered it with 14. Hardik is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

