Asia Cup: Bangladesh pip Sri Lanka in first Super Fours clash in nail-biting thriller

Dubai [UAE], September 20 : The first Super Fours clash went right down to the wire as Bangladesh gunned down the 169-run target and sailed to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai.

In the final over, when the nerves jangled, it was Bangladesh who stayed composed and savoured the sweet taste of success. With a bitter defeat, Sri Lanka's 8-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup came to a bitter end.

While defending a 168-run target, Sri Lanka thought Nuwan Thushara handed them the ideal start by rattling Tanzid Hasan Tamim's stumps and punching his return ticket for a two-ball duck. But Saif Hassan had other intentions, and he spoiled the party for Sri Lanka with his rollicking strokeplay.

Captain Littton Das played the second fiddle with his well-paced 23(16), ensuring Bangladesh ended the powerplay with 59/1. However, his exploits ended just three balls later after the fielding restrictions were lifted. He tried to go after Wanindu Hasaranga but holed it to Pathum Nissanka.

Hassan forged a 54-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy before perishing against Hasaranga. Before his top edge landed in Dunith Wellalage's hands in the 14th over, he dazzled on the crease with some delightful strokes and eventually returned with 61(45).

Hridoy dispatched Kamindu Mendis for a towering maximum and two fours in the 15th over to churn out a whopping 16 runs. With a single on the first delivery of the 17th over, he sprinted for a single after a thick outside edge to bring up his fifty. His exploits ended in the penultimate over after being trapped in front of the stumps by Dushmantha Chameera on 58(37).

With five needed in the last over, Jaker Ali pulled the ball for a boundary on the first ball to bring the equation down to one off five deliveries. Dasun Shanaka stung back, cleaning up Jaker on 9(4). The fielders closed up, and Mahedi Hasan sent his first ball to the fielder and edged the ball away on the second to return for a two-ball duck.

Shamim Hossain was unhappy with the incident and threw away his bat in disgust. With one required in the last two balls, Nasum Ahmed dabbed the ball to gully, and Shamim completed a single to secure a 4-wicket win for Bangladesh. If it were a direct hit from the fielder, Shamim would have been declared out.

Earlier in the contest, former Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka's dazzling half-century powered Sri Lanka to a competitive 168/7 against Bangladesh in their first Super Four clash in the Asia Cup. Shanaka proved why he is one of the deadliest finishers in the shortest format, scoring 64 in 37 balls, with three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 170.

Bangladesh opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A quickfire 44-run stand started things off for SL, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six. Mendis fell soon, for 34 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes. SL was reduced to 97/4 in 13.4 overs, with Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera back in the hut. From there, Shanaka took charge with the skipper Charith Asalanka (21 in 12 balls, with a four and a six), taking SL to 168/7 in their 20 overs. Besides Mustafizur, Mahedi Hasan (two wickets) and Taskin Ahmed (one wicket) were also among the wickets.

Shanaka also completed 3,000 runs in international cricket, with 3,040 runs in 189 matches and 176 innings at an average of 20.82, with two centuries and 11 fifties and a best score of 108*. In 112 T20Is, he has 1,601 runs at an average of 20.52, with a strike rate of 123.15, with six fifties and a best score of 74*.

