Asia Cup: Bumrah flies back to Mumbai due to personal reasons, to return during Super Four stage: Sources

Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 3 : Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons, as per sources.

The sources also said that the bowler is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.

Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain. Not only he led a young Indian team to a series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm, taking four wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 2/15.

India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy. In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.

