Asia Cup: Centuries from Shanto, Mehidy power Bangladesh to 334/5 against Afghanistan

Lahore [Pakistan], September 3 : In-form batters Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz exhibited their batting prowess, propelling Bangladesh to a massive 334/5 in their Asia Cup match at Lahore on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a solid start. Openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Bangladesh through the majority of the mandatory powerplay without any loss of wicket. Naim was the aggressor of two and Miraz started slowly.

Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs.

On the final ball of the powerplay, pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman cleaned up Naim for 28 off 32 balls, consisting of five fours. Bangladesh was 60/1 in 10 overs.

Towhid Hridoy was next up to bat, promoted to number three. However, it did not work as Gulbadin Naib took his wicket for a two-ball duck as he was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at slips. Bangladesh was 63/2 in 10.3 overs.

From this point on, Miraz joined forces with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had scored a heroic 89 in last match against Sri Lanka.

The duo took Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 19.1 overs.

A cracking six from Shanto helped the duo reach the 50 run partnership in 64 balls.

With a single, Mehidy brought up his half-century in 65 balls, with his knock having four boundaries and a six.

Bangladesh recovered well to reach the 150-run mark in 28.1 overs.

The duo brought up their century stand in 117 balls.

Miraz-Shanto continued to torment Sri Lankan bowlers, who simply had no answers for the clean hitting and careful strike rotation by the duo. The 33rd over by Fazalhaq Farooqi was hit for 17 runs by them.

Bangladesh reached the 200-run mark in 34.3 overs.

A six by Miraz on a delivery by Mujeeb ur Rahman powered the duo to a 150-run partnership in the 37th over.

Miraz brought up his second ODI century in just 115 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh touched the 250-run mark in 41.4 overs, with a boundary smashed by Shanto on a ball by Rashid Khan.

The partnership between Shanto and Miraz lasted for 194 runs and ended on a bad note, with Miraz getting retired hurt at 112 in 119 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

Shanto also brought up his century in 101 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. He continued to build the innings further with wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, but Shanto was run out by Najibullah Zadran and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 104 off 105 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Bangladesh was 278/3 in 44.3 overs.

Mushfiqur was also soon run-out for 25 off 15 balls, consisting of a four and six by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Gulbadin. Bangladesh was 294/4 in 46.3 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 300-run mark in 46.5 overs, with the help of a six from Shamim Hossain.

Shamim was the next wicket to go through a run-out for just 11. Bangladesh was at 324/5 in 49.0 overs.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 334/5 in their 50 overs, with Atif Hossain (4*) and Shakib (32* in 18 balls) unbeaten.

Mujeeb and Gulbadin took a wicket each for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 334/5 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112, Najmul Shanto 104, Gulbadin Naib 1/58).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor