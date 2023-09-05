Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 5 : Following his side's 10-wicket win over Nepal in their Asia Cup clash, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the "Nepal team batted well and India could have been more disciplined with the ball and their fielding".

Blistering batting display from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma helped India defeat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the Asia Cup 2023 here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"The wicket today was good, better than the last one during Pakistan. We could have been more disciplined. The three dropped catches helped them. They batted well. It happened early (dropped catches) and glad nothing major happened. It was good to see how we responded to it (the target)," said Rathour in the post-match press conference.

On the clash against Pakistan during the Super 10 stage, Rathour said that the team will try to do better.

"We will try to play better and start better. Situations, conditions and bowling are different sometimes. Wickets do fall. But we recovered well to make 260," said the batting coach.

On Pakistan's pace bowling attack consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah and the notion among the public that India cannot play it, Rathour said that while Pakistan no doubt has a great attack, Indian batters are also capable of delivering great starts.

"Pakistan has a good bowling attack. The new ball was doing well and the wicket offered help. The rain broke the rhythm. All factors were there. It is not like we can't play them. Our batters are also capable of playing and getting a big start," said the coach.

On choosing between wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in the next match, Rathour said that choosing between these two in-form players is a good headache to have.

"Ishan played really well. He has been doing really good. But, KL has also done well for two years. It is a good problem to have. Team management will take the final decision," said the batting coach.

On playing different combinations, the batting coach said, "We have 15 players in the squad to test different combinations against different teams in different conditions. Shardul gives us batting depth, Shami is a better bowler. If we want to go all out with our fast bowlers, we have that as an option option. We have the option to play one more spinner as well since we have Axar Patel. It is good to have these options," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India opted to bowl first. Nepal posted a valiant 230/10 in 48.1 overs in their first-ever match against India.

Nepal started well with an opening stand of 65 runs between Kushal Bhurtel (38 in 25 balls) and Kushal Bhurtel, who went on to score 58 in 97 balls, with eight fours.

But after the opening stand, Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reduced Nepal to 144/6. But a 50-run stand between Dipendra Singh (29 in 25 balls) and Sompal Kami helped Nepal reach near the 200-run mark. A late partnership between Kami and Sandeep Lammichhane (9) helped Nepal reach a respectable total.

Jadeja (3/40) and Siraj (3/61) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya got a wicket each.

India’s chase for 231 runs was interrupted by rain at 17/0 and the revised target was 145 in 23 overs. Indian openers skipper Rohit Sharma (74 in 59 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill (67 in 62 balls with eight fours and a six) made light work of the target, winning the match with 17 balls to go and full 10 wickets in hand.

Skipper Rohit got the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this, India has secured a total of three points in their two group-stage matches and advanced to the Super 4 stage. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their Super Four match on Sunday.

