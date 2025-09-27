Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 : India's 1983 World Cup-winning player Madan Lal has handpicked "match-winner" Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill as the "important" link in skipper Suyrakumar Yadav-led side ahead of the Asia Cup final clash against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

In a rapid tournament like the Asia Cup, intense rivalries come thick and fast, resulting in a riveting affair. As a result, for three consecutive Sundays, India and Pakistan will be battling it out, but this time the stakes will be astronomical, considering the title will be on the line.

The pressure will be on both sides, considering India will hope to avoid complacency and a repeat of the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Meanwhile, Pakistan, which has endured nightmares against India, will look to find some solace by denying the world champions the Asia Cup crown. Madan Lal feels the team that handles the pressure better will take the top honours.

"No one is under pressure. There is a little bit of pressure in the final. But Pakistan is also under pressure. India is not alone. This is a match in which the team that handles the pressure well will win the final," Madan Lal said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Young swashbuckler Abhishek Sharma has done the bulk of the run scoring, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been fundamental to India's bowling attack. While Abhishek has expressed himself freely, Gill has been the perfect companion to form a formidable opening pair. Madan Lal sees Gill and Abhishek pivotal to India's win.

"Abhishek Sharma is a match-winning player. Shubman Gill has also played well with him. Tilak Verma has also played well. Look, Abhishek opens, and he scores runs faster. And the batsmen who come in the middle order have a little bit of relief," he added.

"So, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are an important link in the Indian team. When you come down in the middle order, you have to maintain the run rate that you have thought of," Madan Lal concluded.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

