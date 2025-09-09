Asia Cup: Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar excited for UAE challenge

Dubai [UAE], September 9 : Ahead of his side's Asia Cup opener against the UAE, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed his excitement to play against them and spoke on his team using part-time bowlers like Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and himself, who are all primarily known for their batting prowess.

Team India, the current T20 World Cup champions, will take another step in sealing their T20I supremacy as they kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE at Dubai on Wednesday. As per ESPNCricinfo, the UAE has played India only once in T20Is, losing by nine wickets in the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup. They are also winless against India in three ODIs, last playing this format against them in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. India is on a hot streak since the start of last year's T20 World Cup which they won, winning 24 matches and losing just three.

UAE have played India only once in T20Is, losing by nine wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup. They have also lost each of their three ODIs against India, the last of those in the 2015 World Cup.

India holds a 24-3 win-loss record in T20Is since the start of the last T20 World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the tournament in the presser, Surya expressed the excitement to play UAE, who failed to win any match in their recent tri-nation series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, but still produced some close games and genuine moments of fight.

"They (UAE) have an exciting brand of cricket. Recently they played a series and came very, very, very close to all the teams. We are very excited to play them," said Suryakumar.

The Indian T20I skipper also said that while India does not want to reach that extent where they have to use part-time bowlers, it is always great to have options.

"We do not want to get to that extent. It is always good when a top-order, middle order batter gives you an extra over, it is always good for a captain. We might need anyone on a given day. If the surface is slow and we have a spinner, it is always good to have someone roll over their arm for over two," he added.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor