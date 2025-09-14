Asia Cup: Kuldeep's spin magic bundles Pakistan for 127; India to chase 128

Dubai [UAE], September 14 : Kuldeep Yadav's spin wizardry restricts Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs against arch-rivals India in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi's 16-ball 33 has injected some life into this game, which was going heavily one-sided. India will require 128 runs.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha opted to bat first. Pakistan's innings got off to a disastrous start as Saim Ayub was dismissed for a golden duck by Hardik Pandya on the very first legal delivery of the match, and Mohammad Haris came to the middle.

Indian star seamer Jasprit Bumrah removed Haris in the following over for just three after he tried to pull Bumrah over square leg.

Farhan and Fakhar Zaman increased the scoring rate as Pakistan finished power-play on 42; however, Fakhar was removed by spinner Axar Patel in the 8th over for 17 off 15 balls.

Since the start of 2021, Fakhar Zaman averages 13 coming down the track to spinners with eight dismissals, the second most for a batter from a full member side behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's run drought in the ongoing Asia Cup continues as he was removed for three runs in 12 balls by Axar. After 10 overs, Pakistan were 49/4.

Pakistan tried to be aggressive against both pace and spin, but an outstanding bowling attack from India has just outclassed them.

Kuldeep Yadav showed his magic as he gave a double blow to Pakistan, removing Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz on successive deliveries.

Farhan, the only Pakistani batter to get runs under his belt, was sent back to the pavilion by Yadav in the 17th over for 40 runs off 44 balls, including three sixes and a four.

Shaheen Afridi opened up his arms and smashed Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for six each.

Chakaravarthy, after being smashed for a six, removed Faheem Ashraf in the 18th over, and Sufiyan Muqeem joined Afridi in the middle.

Muqeem slammed Bumrah for two fours in the 19th over before the veteran seamer cleaned him up for 10 off six balls.

Brief score: Pakistan 127/9 (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33*; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18). Vs India.

