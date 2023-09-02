Asia Cup: Match between India-Pakistan resumes after second rain interruption

Kandy [Sri Lanka], August 2 : The play resumed after rain during the Asia Cup 2023 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday.

The rain continues to interrupt the action during the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy, Sri Lanka, taking place on Saturday. The game has been interrupted two times so far due to rain.

At the time rain interrupted the play, India was at 51/3 in 11.2 overs, with Shubman Gill (6*) and Ishan Kishan (2*) being unbeaten.

Electing to bat first, India was once again off to a bad start.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) lost their wickets after being clean-bowled by Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, reducing India to 27/2 in 6.3 overs.

Shreyas Iyer, who made his return after months due to an injury, looked good and played some fine shorts. But then, a short ball by Haris Rauf was pouched by Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket for 14 off 9, leaving India at 48/3 in 9.5 overs.

At 51/3, rain interrupted the play. However, after some minutes, the action resumed.

Earlier, the rain had interrupted the action when India was at 15/0 after 4.1 overs.

Notably, India won the toss in the high-octane clash against Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 and opted to bat in the match being played at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy in Sri Lanka.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

