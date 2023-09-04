Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain hit tons as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Lahore, Sep 3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) struck centuries as Bangladesh posted 334/5, their highest total overseas, and then bundled out Bangladesh for 245 and registered a big win against Afghanistan in a group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 here on Sunday.

Opener Mehidy Hasan scored 112 off 16 balls, raising 60 runs for the opening wicket with Mohammad Naim (28) and though Bangladesh lost Towhid Hridoy for a 2-ball duck, Mehidy and Najmul Hossain added 194 runs for the third wicket. The Bangla Tigers eventually posted a massive 344/5 in 50 overs, despite losing a few wickets in the final overs of their innings.

In reply, Afghanistan lost star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one run but Ibrahim Zadran raised 78 runs for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah (33) and then added 52 runs for the third wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) as Afghanistan reached 245 all out in 44.3 overs.

Ibraham Zadran completed his half-century in 52 balls, hitting eight boundaries while Hashmatullah Shahid scored his fifty off 54 balls. Shahid and Najibullah Zadran raised fifty runs for the fourth wicket in 43 balls. Afghanistan had their chances till these batters were at the crease but once they got out, the middle and lower order lost its way and they could manage only 245 runs.

For Bangladesh,Taskin Ahmed (3-44) and Shoriful Islam (3-36) starred with the ball as they romped to victory.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored runs at a fast clip, raising 60 runs in the first Power-play. Mehidy Hasan reached his half-century in 65 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six. He and Najmal Hossain Shanto raised 100 runs in their third-wicket partnership off 117 balls. Najmal Hossain reached his half-century off 57 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

Mehidy Hasan reached his hundred off 115 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. He was eventually retired hurt at the score of 112 in the 43rd over, with Bangladesh t 257/2.

Najmul Hossain continued with his scoring spree as he completed his century off 101 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes in the process. He was soon out for 104, going for a non-existent single after hitting a reverse sweep straight to the fielder at point. He tried to turn back but lost his footing and ended up stranded halfway up the pitch.

Mushfiqur Rahim (25 off 15) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (32 not out off 18) played vital cameos as Bangladesh posted their best-ever score in an overseas match.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 334/5 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112, Najmul Hossain Shanto 104, Shakib Al Hasan 32 not out; Gulbadin Naib 1-58) beat Afghanistan 245 all out in 44.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 75, Hashmatullah Shahidi 51, Rahmat Shah 33; Taskin Ahmed 3-44, Shoriful Islam 3-36) by 89 runs.

