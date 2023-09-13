Asia Cup: Pakistan announce revamped playing XI for do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 13 : On the eve of their do-or-die clash, Pakistan announced the playing XI for the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka.

The 'Men in Green" were forced to make some key changes in their bowling department after Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were ruled out from the tie due to injuries.

Naseem has been replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr while Zaman Khan has replaced Haris Rauf. Along with pacers, Fakhar Zaman who failed to live up to the expectations with the bat is replaced by Mohammad Haris.

Saud Shakeel has come in to strengthen the middle order in place of Salman Ali Agha, while Faheem Ashraf who spilt out too many runs in his 10 overs against India has been replaced by Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem sustained an injury on his right shoulder during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to announce the absence of Naseem which read, "Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening."

"He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the PCB statement further read.

Experienced pacer Haris Rauf didn't bowl a single over in the game against India on reserve day as a "precautionary measure".

Rauf is recovering well after feeling discomfort in his right flank. Team doctor Sohail Saleem talked about the injury situation of both pacers and said as quoted from the PCB statement, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.

