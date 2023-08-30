Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in opener

Multan [Pakistan], August 30 : An all-round display by Pakistan kicked off its Asia Cup campaign in style as centuries by skipper Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed and fiery spells by Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf helped them crush Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday.

In the chase of 343 runs, Kushal Bhurtel made his intentions clear with boundaries on the first two balls.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi, ever-consistent with the new ball, removed Bhurtel (8) and skipper Rohit Paudel for a duck, reducing Nepal to 10/2 in the first over.

Naseem Shah removed Aasif Sheikh in the next over, with Iftikhar Ahmed taking a catch at slips. Nepal sunk to 14/3 in 1.4 overs.

Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami steered Nepal through the powerplay, ending the first 10 overs at 47/3, with Aarif (14*) and Kami (15*) unbeaten.

Nepal reached the 50-run mark in 10.4 overs.

Aarif and Kami looked really good, bringing up their 50-run stand.

Haris Rauf ended the 59-run stand between the duo, cleaning up Aarif's stumps for 26 off 38 balls with five fours. Nepal was 73/4 in 14.4 overs.

Kami was Rauf's next victim around two overs later, removed for 28 off 46 balls with a brilliant catch from Mohammed Rizwan. Nepal was 82/5 in 17 overs.

Then came a quick flurry of wickets, with Dipendra Singh Airee being bowled by Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan dismissing Gulsan Jha (13) and Sandeep Lamicchane (0). Nepal was at 91/8, starring at a massive loss.

Nepal touched the 100-run mark in 22.5 overs.

Shadab picked his third wicket, dismissing Kushal Malla for six, with a catch by Iftikhar at mid-off. Nepal was 104/9.

Shadab got his fourth scalp, trapping Lalit Rajbanshi lbw for zero. Nepal was 104 all out and lost the match by 238 runs.

Shadab was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 4/27. Haris Rauf (2/16), Shaheen (2/27) also picked up two wickets. Also, Nawaz got a wicket.

Earlier, fiery centuries from captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed powered Pakistan to a huge total of 342/6 against Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup here in Multan, Pakistan on Wednesday.

Babar Azam became the captain to play the highest knock in the Asia Cup. He scored 151 while Iftikhar smashed an unbeaten 109 runs.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan did not get to an ideal start as their opening batter Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed at 14 and 5 respectively within seven overs. Pakistan sunk to 25/2 in 6.1 overs.

After losing two early wickets, Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar tried to steer the innings as they reached 44/2 in the first powerplay.

Pakistan reached to 50-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Babar and Rizwan were batting steadily scoring runs with a run rate of around 5 runs per over.

They helped Pakistan reach 100 runs in 21.2 overs after Babar hit a boundary behind the square.

Nepal made a comeback in the match by clearing Rizwan’s wicket through run out. Rizwan scored 44 of 50 balls. This ended an 86-run stand between him and Babar. Pakistan was 111/3.

Pakistan lost their fourth wicket quickly, and Lamichhane dismissed Agha Salman in the 27.5 over, reduced Pakistan to 124/4 in 27.5 overs.

Playing an anchor innings, Babar brought his fifty in the 29th over. He scored his half-century in 72 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed displayed some crackling shots punishing Kushal Bhurtel for two fours in the 34th over and Sompal Kami for a four and a six in the next over.

With the help of Iftikhar’s attacking play to better the run rate, Pakistan reached to 200-run mark in 38 overs after Iftikhar struck a boundary.

Iftikhar brought his fifty in only 42 balls, Babar followed Iftikhar and reached his century in the very next ball. Babar scored his hundred in 109 balls.

After clinching his 19th ODI hundred, Babar shifted his gears and started to hit bowlers for boundaries.

Iftikhar brought Pakistan to the 250-run mark with a six in the 44th over.

In the 45th over, Babar and Iftikhar collected 20 runs punishing Sompal for three fours and a six. With Babar’s two consecutive sixes in Lamichhane’s bowling, Pakistan collected 19 runs in the 46th over.

Runs were brimming for Pakistan as they quickly reached to 300-run mark in the 47 overs.

Babar brought his 150 off 129 balls in the 48th over. He became the first captain to score 150 in the Asia Cup. Iftikhar also brought his stunning century with style in just 67 balls, hitting a boundary in 48.5 overs.

After playing a blistering knock of 151 off 131 balls, Babar was cleared up by Sompal in the third last ball.

Nepal got the wicket of Shadab Khan in the last ball to end the first innings at 342/6.

Sompal Kami (2/85), Karan KC (1/54) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/69) were among the wickets for Nepal.

Brief score: Pakistan 342/6 (Babar Azam 151, Iftikhar Ahmed 109*, Sompal Kami 2-85) vs Nepal: 104 (Sompal Kami 28, Aarif Sheikh 26, Shadab Khan 4/27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor