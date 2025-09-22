Asia Cup: Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India

Dubai [UAE], September 22 : Pakistan's team management has formally raised concerns over Fakhar Zaman's highly debated dismissal during their six-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, according to Samaa TV.

After Pakistan was put to bat by India, Fakhar was promoted to the opening slot and toyed with the Indian field by reeling in back-to-back fours off pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the second over. However, his exploits were cut short by Hardik Pandya's moment of brilliance in the next over.

The Indian all-rounder rolled his fingers and bowled an off-cutter to induce a thick edge off Fakhar, which flew to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The on-field umpires were unsure about the legality of the catch and sent it upstairs for confirmation. Fakhar hung around the umpires while the third umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, checked different angles and confirmed Samson had legally taken the catch.

On Monday, Samaa TV reported that Pakistan's team management has alleged that the third umpire failed to review the evidence properly. Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, has written an email to the match referee and umpires, questioning the decision-making process that led to Fakhar being declared out.

A zoomer was employed, and after deliberating on the entire incident, the TV umpire adjudged that Samson's fingers were underneath the ball. Fakhar was in dismay and shook his head while returning to the dugout with a score of 15(9). He even had a brief chat with head coach Mike Hesson while climbing the stairs, who waved his hand while trying to express his displeasure about the umpire's decision.

According to Samaa TV, the Pakistan management claimed the TV umpire did not examine all available angles before announcing its decision. Pakistan's protest emphasised how the evidence was not "clear and conclusive" to justify ruling Fakhar out, and the umpire's call favoured the fielding side despite replays showing a margin of uncertainty.

After India gunned down a 172-run target and revelled in its six-wicket triumph, Pakistan's T20I skipper, Salman Ali Agha, subtly hinted that the decision from the umpire could have been wrong. Agha felt the ball had bounced before Samson pouched it in his gloves.

"I don't know about the decision. As far as I'm concerned, I thought it was. It's obviously the umpire's job. Umpires can make mistakes, and I have no problem with that, but it does look like it bounced before; I might be wrong. I don't know," Salman said while speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference.

"It was something, you can say, the way he was batting, if he batted throughout the power-play, we would probably have scored 190. You never know. Yeah, that's the umpire's call, and they can make mistakes. I don't know, to me, it bounced before the keeper, but yeah, I can be wrong as well," he concluded.

