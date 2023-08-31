Asia Cup: Pathirana has worked hard, he absorbs information really well, says Sri Lanka coach Silverwood

Kandy [Sri Lanka], August 31 : Following his side's win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup match, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood lauded pacer Matheesha Pathirana for his four-wicket haul, saying that the bowler is a hard worker and the team has also tweaked his run-up a bit.

Half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama guided Sri Lanka to a hard-fought five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener at Kandy on Thursday.

"He bowled beautifully. He has had some experience in IPL. He came to World Cup qualifiers with us and worked on bowling with a new ball. We tweaked his run-up a bit, not the action. He has worked very hard and absorbs information very well. It is a pleasure to work with him. He does things his way," said Silverwood in the press conference after the match.

The coach admitted that the wicket was difficult to bat on initially.

"The wicket was okay. It was difficult to start batting on that wicket, but it became easier. We got some swing with the new ball," said Silverwood.

The coach was happy with the bowling combinations and how there was something to tackle every kind of batter and an "X-Factor" in Pathirana.

On his team's fielding, which performed average in the match with some dropped catches, the coach said, "The fielding is an ongoing thing for us. Catches cost us. We are working on it. There is room for improvement. The fielding coach will be pushing for it."

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh sunk to 36/3 in 10.4 overs. A 59-run partnership between Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh gain temporary relief.

However, the game changed after Matheesha Pathirana dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, reducing Bangladesh to 127/5. From then on, nobody except Shanto (89 in 122 balls, with seven fours) put up a fight and Bangladesh was bundled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for SL, taking 4/32 in 7.4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took 2/19 in his eight overs. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalege, and skipper Dasun Shanaka took a wicket each.

In the chase of 165, SL lost two quick wickets in the form of their openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka and were reduced to 15/2. After a brief partnership between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, SL was given another jolt as Mendis was dismissed by Shakib. SL was 43/3.

Then a 78-run stand between Sadeera (54 in 77 balls with six fours) and Charith Asalanka helped SL to three figures and brought them to the brink of a win. Two more wickets put the defending champions under a slight threat, but Asalanka (62* in 92 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shanaka (14*) guided them to a five-wicket win.

Shakib al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/29 in his 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan took a wicket each.

Pathirana bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell.

