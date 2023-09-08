Asia Cup: Ravindra Jadeja provides the batting depth to India, coming in at No.7, says Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi, Sep 8 Former India batter Sanjay Bangar stated that India doesn’t need an all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja batting at No.7 provides the batting depth.

India will lock horns again against their archrival Pakistan in the Super-4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 10.

Talking to Star Sports Bangar gave insights on India’s batting depth that Jadeja provides as an all-rounder.

Bangar said, “I have always believed that you have got to have quality players who come in when their primary skill is going to be exceptional. I don't India should be looking out for an all-rounder. If Jadeja is going to be batting at No.7, I think that's enough batting depth.”

Bangar also suggested to not replace Mohammad Shami in search of batting depth and to use his experience of big matches.

Bangar stated, “Let's not sacrifice the quality of bowling because then you are leaving a Shami out and getting a Shardul Thakur in. I wouldn't go in that way but there is a chance that India might actually have somebody like Shardul Thakur just to have a little more batting depth.”

Bangar highlighted Ishan Kishan's role as a wicket-keeper batter and feels that the young lad has grabbed the given opportunity and is now a favourite over K.L. Rahul in the middle-order after his brilliant inning of 82 runs, against Pakistan under immense pressure.

“There is a good chance he will play the first World Cup game as well because it's impossible to keep him out after the kind of innings that he played. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and KL Rahul coming back from an injury is always going to be a little risky,” concluded Bangar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor