Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest

Kandy, Aug 31 With the clash between the archrivals generating so much interest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ...

By IANS | Published: August 31, 2023 11:07 PM2023-08-31T23:07:59+5:302023-08-31T23:10:15+5:30

Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest | Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest

Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest

Next

Kandy, Aug 31 With the clash between the archrivals generating so much interest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have offered a special deal for the much-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan here on September 2.

The fans are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer for the clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. They can secure seats at special offers and become a part of the electrifying atmosphere.

The offer includes limited tickets for the Grass Embankment and Scorecard Grass Embankment at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the special Asia Cup showdown, the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Thursday.

The tickets will be available at Rs 1500 (LKR).

Also, the same scheme will be available for the match between India and Nepal on September 4 with tickets available at the same price.

Further, in an exclusive option for fans, a package for both games will be available for Rs. 2560 (LKR).

The fans can buy tickets on the spot from the Ground box office in Kandy, the release said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur