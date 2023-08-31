Asia Cup: Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak in ODI history

Kandy [Sri Lanka], August 31 : Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in their campaign opener at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and broke their own record to establish their longest winning streak in ODI history.

This win over Bangladesh, a team with who they have given some thrilling matches over the years, is their 11th successive win in ODIs, which is their longest winning streak in ODIs.

Their previous longest ODI winning streak was from February 2004 and July 2004, in which they won 10 matches and between December 2013 and May 2014, in which they won 13 matches too.

Australia has the longest winning streak in ODIs, with them winning 21 straight matches between January 2003 and May 2003.

They also bowled out their opponent for the 11th straight game, the highest by a team in consecutive ODI innings in history. The previous best was by Australia in 2009-2010, during which they bowled out their opponent 10 times in succession.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh sunk to 36/3 in 10.4 overs. A 59-run partnership between Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh gain temporary relief.

However, the game changed after Matheesha Pathirana dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, reducing Bangladesh to 127/5. From then on, nobody except Shanto (89 in 122 balls, with seven fours) put up a fight and Bangladesh was bundled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for SL, taking 4/32 in 7.4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took 2/19 in his eight overs. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalege, and skipper Dasun Shanaka took a wicket each.

In the chase of 165, SL lost two quick wickets in the form of their openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka and was reduced to 15/2. After a brief partnership between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, SL was given another jolt as Mendis was dismissed by Shakib. SL was 43/3.

Then a 78-run stand between Sadeera (54 in 77 balls with six fours) and Charith Asalanka helped SL to three figures and brought them to the brink of a win. Two more wickets put the defending champions under a slight threat, but Asalanka (62* in 92 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shanaka (14*) guided them to a five-wicket win.

Shakib al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/29 in his 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan took a wicket each.

Pathirana bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor