Asia Cup: Sri Lanka's win streak or Bangladesh's trump card only one will prevail in thrilling encounter

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 : Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - two of the most exciting cricketing nations in Asia are set to face each other in the Asia Cup Super Four clash where hopes or records are destined to shatter.

Sri Lanka are just one victory shy of achieving the second-longest winning streak in the ODI format. The defending champions are eying their 13th consecutive win. The Australian team from 2003 had a record of going unbeaten in 21 consecutive games.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to find consistency and keep their hopes alive of making their place in the final. Inconsistency in the batting as well as the bowling department has been their sworn enemies throughout this tournament.

Sri Lanka have already made them taste defeat in the group stage phase. The wounded tigers bundled out on a score of 165.

The chase itself didn't pose much of a threat to the Sri Lankan batters as they comfortably cruised towards a 5-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka would be looking to use their pacers to their maximum output as they have enjoyed more success compared to their spinners against Bangladesh. The pacers have struck 41 times at an average of 22.58 compared to spinners who have 26 wickets at 30.50 in ODIs in the last five years.

The only area in which Sri Lanka would be looking to strengthen their place is in the lower batting order.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been a bit disappointing in the lower half, at No. 7, he averages 25.43 and strikes at 86.59 there. Both sets of figures fall well short of those of the best finishers in the world of cricket.

"Dasun is working very hard at the moment, as he always does. We're working hard with him at the moment so he can get the runs that we know he can," Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood said in the pre-match conference.

"We think at No. 7 he can make real strong contributions for us, and help build on the good starts that we've been getting. We've been getting into positions we could launch from, and it'd be great to see Dasun really hurt the opposition and get us over that 300 mark," Silverwood added.

Bangladesh faces a similar problem but in the opening department. They gambled by using Mehidy Hasan as an opener against Afghanistan, a move that gave instant dividends with the all-rounder scoring a fine century.

But Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe may have a trick or two up his sleeve.

"Yeah, we will think about it [whether Mehedy will open or not]. I don't know. We haven't decided that. Depends on tomorrow once we come here, looking at the condition. The condition of the pitch may change from now to tomorrow because of the weather. We don't know. The weather is very difficult last few days, so we have to make that decision as late as possible," he said in the press-match conference.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka wil square off against each other in the Asia Cup on Saturday in Colombo.

