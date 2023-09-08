Asia Cup: Stand-by player Sanju Samson leaves Team India squad: Sources

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 : In what comes as the latest update from Sri Lanka, India batter Sanju Samson has left the Team India squad amid the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four stage, as per sources.

Samson was a travelling reserve player in India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul, who had missed the first two matches -against Pakistan and Nepal- in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, joined India and practised with the team's nets on Thursday.

The sources said after Rahul joined India, Samson was released from the squad as he travelled with the team as a stand-by player.

"Sanju Samson is sent back after KL joined the squad. Samson has been released from the squad as he was travelling with the team as a stand-by player," a BCCI source told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, India had an intense practice session ahead of their clash with arch-rival Pakistan. KL practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side. He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his comeback match.

As for Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter has also not been included in India's squad for ICC World Cup 2023.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. In the match, the Indian batting team struggled in front of Pakistan's pace attack, especially Shaheen Afridi who had taken four wickets in the match. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

In the Super Four stage, the arch-rivals will again have a chance to produce an electrifying clash as Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Pakistan kicked off the Super Four with a dominant 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the Gaddafi Stadium.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

