Asia Cup: Team India's headshot session ahead of encounter with Pakistan

Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 1 : Ahead of the epic encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Team India conducted a headshot session on Friday in Kandy.

BCCI shared a video on their official website of Indian players posing in front of the camera with their exclusive jerseys for the Asia Cup.

Indian players were seen having fun in the session where young bridge like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shurdul Thakur and others were enjoying the time before the clash on Saturday.

In the video, Mohammed Siraj said, "We have reached Sri Lanka and we are really excited for the Asia Cup. We have shot a few funny headshots."

India will open thier Asia Cup Campaign against the arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy. They are playing against in the World Cup 2022 last year and since then they will face each other for the first time.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor