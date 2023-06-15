Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan, Sri Lanka in hybrid model from August 31 to September 17

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted the hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup, meaning the continental championship will be held in two countries -- Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The go-ahead for the model, proposed by designated host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was accepted at a meeting of the ACC chaired by Jay Shah. The tournament will run from August 31 to September 17.

The six teams in the championship have been divided into two groups. Two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Four stage. The top two teams will then clash in the final. India and Pakistan are expected to be in the same group to ensure potentially three highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clashes in the 13-match championship. Lahore will be the venue for the Pakistan leg of the championship. Apart from India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in the championship which is seen as a precursor to the World Cup in India in October and November.

