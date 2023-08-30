Asia Cup will test our character, personality: Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Star India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya said that the Asia Cup will be a tournament that will test his team's character and personality.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports on 'Follow the Blues', Pandya delved into the significance of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023.

Reflecting on the intense emotions evoked by fans, Pandya emphasized the team's focus on playing exceptional cricket against a formidable opponent.

He noted the challenge of maintaining composure amid the fervour surrounding such matches, underlining the need to make calculated decisions rather than succumbing to emotional impulses. The upcoming mega event, according to Pandya, presents an opportunity to showcase character and determination, a prospect that fills him with excitement.

Pandya said, "A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side that has done very well in the recent past. A couple of finals they have played and the tension between us is always there. So for me, we try to keep the outside noise outside, and we focus on how we can play good cricket."

"At the end of the day, we are cricketers. We cannot get too emotional about it because then certain decisions can be reckless, which I do not believe in. But, at the same point in time, it is a mega event. It is an event which I have seen how it checks your character, checks your personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So for me, all these factors excite me a lot and yeah, I cannot wait," he added.

Additionally, Pandya shed light on his approach to One Day International cricket, stressing the need for adaptability in the longer format. He discussed the nuances of preparing for high-stakes encounters, where a strategic mindset complements the situational awareness that plays a pivotal role.

He said "It is just that you have a little more time than what you think. I believe in T20 as well, you have more time than you think, but at the same time, the ODI is a much longer game. It is a game where you have to adapt, you have to get used to the conditions because the game is going on for 50 overs, and to play, to win against a good side, you have to play a good 100 overs of cricket. That’s when you win the game."

"So as a cricketer, for me, my mindset only changes for the fact that I start preparing according to how the ODI format demands, and if the preparation is proper, then I just go out there and read the situation. Because half of the time the situation dictates itself, so you do not have to use rocket science, you have to just watch the game, see, try to understand what is happening and maybe take a smarter call," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar shared insights on Hardik Pandya's evolution as a player and leader. Bangar highlighted Pandya's growth since joining the Indian Team in 2016, praising his recovery from injury and his impactful captaincy in T20 matches.

He commended Pandya's all-round development, underlining his well-rounded character and astute understanding of the game, as evident in his eloquence.

"See, he is not a new player. He is a veteran of the Indian Team. He has been in the side since 2016. He has the experience and as an individual, he has grown a lot. The way he recovered after his injury, got his fitness back and how he has captained the side in the T20 format for the Indian side whenever he has got the opportunity, he has guided the team in a very good way. So because of all these things, you as an individual and your character become well-rounded, and you understand the game better. And the way he speaks, you get the impression that he has these qualities in him," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor