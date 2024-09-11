Asian Cricket Council announces inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 11 : In a significant stride towards fostering the growth of women's cricket, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday officially announced the launch of the Women's Under-19 T20 Asia Cup.

This landmark decision was made during the ACC Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to an official release.

In a progressive move, the ACC has confirmed that the Women's U19 Asia Cup will be held biennially, serving as a key tournament before each ICC Women's U19 World Cup. By giving emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform, this tournament aims to provide crucial experience and readiness, ultimately helping Asian teams perform better on the world stage.

This groundbreaking initiative will also play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of women's cricket in the region, further advancing its growth and popularity. For the first time in its history, the ACC has established a structured pathway for young female cricketers, reflecting its unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and nurturing creativity talent across all levels.

Jay Shah, the newly-elected International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman and current ACC President, said about the tournament launch, "Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women's U19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent. This initiative strengthens the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community."

