Asian Games: India crush Bangladesh by 8 wickets, enter women's cricket gold medal match

Hangzhou, Sep 24 Indian Women's cricket team on Sunday registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh here at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, to enter the final of the 19th Asian Games 2022.

The win assures India of at least a silver medal in women’s cricket at the Hangzhou 2023 Games. the team will now await the outcome of the match between two-time Asian Games champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka Women to determine their opponent for Monday's final.

Pooja Vastrakar showcased her bowling prowess by taking four crucial wickets, causing a significant disruption in the Bangladesh Women's batting order, restricting then to just 51 runs in 17.5 Overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues stood out among the Indian batters, scoring 20 runs off just 15 balls, contributing significantly to India's total of 52 runs with 70 balls to spare.

Vastrakar set the tone for India early in the innings by dismissing Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana early on, preventing them from making any significant impact on the scoreboard.

During her following over, Vastrakar was on the verge of securing her third wicket. However, a straightforward catch was dropped by Smriti Mandhana at mid-off. Then, Sobhana Mostary couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, adding only one more run before getting out for 8 in Vastrakar's third over within the powerplay.

In the sixth over, debutant Titas Sadhu picked up her maiden wicket with an excellent delivery of her own, dismissing Shorna Akter for duck as Bangladesh were reeling 21/4 at the end of powerplay.

An over later, Nigar Sultana was run out trying for a single to extra cover due to a precise throw by Devika Vaidya. Shortly after, Fahima Khatun was also run out without facing a ball, as Ritu Moni hit to short third and Kanika Ahuja's direct throw found the striker's end.

With the scoreboard reading 25 for 6, Bangladesh faced the peril of not batting through their allotted overs. Nahida Akter and Moni put in significant effort, managing to push Bangladesh past the 50-run mark before the team eventually collapsed in the 18th over.

Chasing 52, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana cheaply for 7. Then,

Shafali Verma, appearing eager, was caught off guard by the sluggishness of the pitch. The ball stayed lower than expected and slipped through her legs to crash into the stumps.

Rodrigues then played a composed innings, remaining not out with a well-crafted 20 runs, guiding India to victory with the support of Kanika Ahuja and an ample 70 balls to spare.

