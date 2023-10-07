Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team wins gold, match against Afghanistan against called off due to rain

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : The Indian men's cricket team has won gold in their first Asian Games campaign after the final was called off due to persistent rain with Afghanistan having batted for 18.2 overs.

However, India secured gold considering their higher ranking. Afghanistan settled for the silver medal.

Afghanistan were 112/5 in 18.2 overs when rain stopped the play.

Seamers Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took one wicket each. Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed were also among the wicket-takers.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan lost early wickets. Shivam Dube cleared up Zubaid Akbari with his length delivery in the second over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Mohammad Shahzad in the next over.

Afghanistan lost another wicket in a bid to push up score as Noor Ali Zadran was run out in the 4th over. Afghanistan were 13/3 after 4 overs.

Afsar Zazai and Shahidullah tried to steer the batting but Ravi Bishnoi broke their partnership. Afsar made 15 from 20 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed quickly took another wicket as Afghanistan's batting crumbled. He sent Karim Janat to pavilion in the 11th over.

Afghanistan had played 18.2 overs when the rain intervened and did not allow the resumption of play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor