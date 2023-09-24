Asian Games: Indian women's rugby out of medal contention following losses to Hong Kong, Japan

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian rugby sevens team had a disappointing start to their campaign as heavy losses to Hong Kong and Japan put the women's side put them out of medal contention at the ongoing Asian Games.

Starting the day, India registered a 38-0 loss to Hong Kong in the women's rugby sevens opener. Following it, the Indian women's side registered an even heavier 45-0 loss to Japan.

With this in Pool F, India is at the third position, having lost both matches. Japan and Hong Kong are at the top of the group.

Pool E of women's competition is topped by China and Thailand.

India will play Singapore on Monday in their final women's sevens match.

Pools A to D are assigned to the men’s teams. India is not fielding a men's team.

Rugby sevens will be held at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field from September 24 to 26 as part of the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian women's rugby sevens squad competed at the Asian Games for the second time, following their debut in Guangzhou in 2010, when they finished seventh.

Indian women’s rugby sevens team: Sweta Shahi, Sandhya Rai (vice-captain), Mama Naik, Kalyani Patil, Vaishnavi Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Dumuni Marndi, Hupi Majhi, Shikha Yadav, Tarulata Naik, Sheetal Sharma (captain), and Priya Bansal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor