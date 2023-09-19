Asian Games: Indonesia, Malaysia win matches in women's cricket

Hangzhou [China], September 19 : The women's cricket competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games kicked off on Tuesday with Indonesia securing a win over Mongolia and Malaysia defeating Hong Kong at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

In the first match of the day, Indonesia took on Mongolia.

Indonesia scored a solid 187/4 in their 20 overs, as their top-order consisting of Ni Luh Dewi (62 off 48 balls, with 10 fours), Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (35 in 31 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Maria Corazon (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) contributed good scores. Sakarani and Dewi had a 106-run opening stand.

Mongolia won the toss and asked Indonesia to bat first.

Mendbayaar Enkhzul (1/26) was the pick of the bowlers for Mongolia.

Chasing 188, Mongolia were rattled by Andriani Andriani's medium pace. She took 4/8 in three overs and Mongolia were skittled out for just 15 runs. Rahmawati Pangestuti (1/2) and Dewi (2/4) also bowled well for Indonesia. Indonesia won by 172 runs.

In the second match, Malaysia took on Hong Kong.

Knocks from skipper Winifred Duraisingam (29 in 18 balls, five fours), Wan Julia (24 in 36 balls, with one four) and Mahirah Izzati Ismail (27 in 36 balls, with one four) guided Malaysia to 104/9 in 20 overs. Hong Kong won the toss and asked Malaysia to bat first

Betty Chan (3/12) and Kary Chan (2/15) were the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong.

In the 105-run chase, Hong Kong kept losing wickets regularly. Natasha Miles (15), Maryam Bibi (15) and Bella Poon (14) showed some fight but the team was bundled out for 82 in 20 overs, losing by 22 runs.

Nik Nur Atiela (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for Malaysia.

Indonesia are at the top of group A while Mongolia are at the bottom. In Group B, Malaysia are on top of the table.

Tomorrow, Mongolia and Hong Kong will take on each other for entry into the quarterfinals.

Cricket returns to the Asian Games programme after a nine-year absence in Hangzhou. The sport was withdrawn from the 2018 edition in Jakarta after being played in Guangzhou in 2010 and Incheon in 2014.

Eight teams are in contention for medals in the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket tournament. India are making their debut at the sport in the continental meet.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are the top four rated teams in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of June 1, 2023, and will play straight through to the quarter-final round. Indian women's team will start off on September 21 in the quarterfinals.

The remaining four teams have been put into two groups of two for the preliminary round.

Men's cricket will start from September 27 and India will start off in the quarterfinal match on October 3.

Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

