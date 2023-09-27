Asian Games: Nepal's Dipendra Singh smashes fifty in just 9 balls, breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year old record

Hangzhou, Sep 27 Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal on Wednesday achieved the fastest fifty, taking only nine balls to break Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record set during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England.

In the group match of the ongoing Asian Games, Dipendra scored an unbeaten 52 off just 10 balls against Mongolia here at the Pingfeng Cricket Field. His record knock was studded with eight sixes.

Nepal posted a massive total of 314/3 against Mongolia, becoming the first team to cross the 300-run mark in a T20 innings.

Kushal Malla, who smashed 137 off 50, broke the fastest T20I century record. He slammed a ton in just 34 balls, pushing Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (35 balls) to second place.

In response, Mongolia bundled out for 41 in 13.1 Overs with Nepal sealing 273-run victory, the highest in T20 Internationals so far.

Before the Nepalese batter, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj held the T20 cricket's fastest 50 record for nearly 16 years. His remarkable innings came against England in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, achieving a half-century in just 12 balls. This remains the fastest 50 in T20 World Cup history.

Yuvraj's memorable knock included three fours and seven sixes, with six sixes coming in a single Stuart Broad's over, marking the first instance of six sixes in one over in T20 cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor