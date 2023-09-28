Asian Games: Ruturaj led Indian cricket team leaves for China to participate in Asian Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : The Indian cricket team has left from India for their much-awaited Asian Games stint on Thursday. They will start their campaign on October 3.

Sports Authority of India shared pictures of Team India leaving Mumbai Airport to fly to China.

"Men's Cricket team is all set for #AsianGames2022! #TeamIndia have taken off from Mumbai airport, bound for Hangzhou, for their much-anticipated campaign at the #AsianGames2022. We wish them the very best for their performance," SAI Media wrote on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

🏏Men's Cricket team is all set for #AsianGames2022! 🇮🇳🌟#TeamIndia have taken off from Mumbai airport, bound for Hangzhou, for their much-anticipated campaign at the #AsianGames2022. 🛫🏆 We wish them the very best for their performance ⚡🌟👍🏻 Let's all #Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/jYl0T2fqtw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2023

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - the top-five ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings are the top seeds and have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team in the Asian Games while Yashasvi Jaiswal has found a place in the squad.

Shivam Dube who was the backbone of Chennai Super Kings' middle order batting (CSK) in the IPL 2023 has been recalled to the Indian team for Asian Games.

After a solid performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rinku Singh has been included in the Indian team for the Asian Games. On the back of their fine IPL performances wicketkeeper-batters Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh claimed a place in the squad.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

