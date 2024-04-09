"Ask 6 keepers, I would be 8th on list": Dinesh Karthik's hilarious rant at Nasser Hussain

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik took a hilarious dig at former England skipper Nasser Hussain while jokingly stating that he was the only one who wanted Karthik out of India's squad during last year's World Cup.

The veteran batter has been soaring high in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He played an unbeaten knock of 28 runs from just 10 balls against Punjab Kings which was laced with three fours and two sixes and scored at a strike rate of 280 which guided RCB to victory.

Hussain hailed Karthik for his terrific batting skills and even tipped him to be a part of India's 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

After Hussain's remarks, Karthik began his hilarious rant which even made the former England captain laugh.

"Nas I am not going to trust a word of what you said. Nas doesn't like me as a person as a player as a wicketkeeper let alone any part of me. This was the first time he said oh you smashed it. But still, if you ask him if he puts the Indian team right now and ask six keepers I would be the eighth on the list," Karthik said while speaking to Hussain on Sky Sports.

"Last year at the World Cup the only person who wanted me so badly out of the team... You took an interview with me you stabbed me in the back. Where is the Rishabh Pant that was the headline we got. Don't try to play nice and coy with me. After ten games he would probably give me a ring and say I just thought for a second you batted well now looks good. On a serious note, it has been a good start for me personally," he added.

While Karthik has been flying high with his effortless batting, RCB on the other hand have struggled to pull a string of results in their favour.

RCB are currently in the ninth spot with just one win in five matches with a negative net run rate of 0.843.

RCB will be back in action against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor