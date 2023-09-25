“Astounding debut, valiant effort”: Anurag Thakur lauds women’s cricket team for Asian Games gold medal   

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday lauded the Indian women’s cricket team on winning gold in the Asian Games, saying it is an “astounding debut”.

Thakur said that the win in the final against Sri Lanka is a testament to the team’s grit, and indomitable spirit.

“IT'S A GOLD. Congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the #AsianGames and bring home India's 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!! Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the #WomenInBlue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of their seats till the very last moment This historic win is a testament to their grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience, a moment which will forever be etched in India's Asian Games history,” Anurag Thakur posted on X.

Thakur extended his good wishes to the players.

"I congratulate them for not only winning but also bagging a gold medal. My good wishes to the players," he told ANI.

A fiery spell by Titas Sadhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal in the women's cricket tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs.

