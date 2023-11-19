Astrologer predicts a tough World Cup final for India

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj, who gained attention for his precise forecasts during the World Cup, took to social media to share his prediction for the India vs Australia final. In a tweet, he stated, “Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken!” The astrologer’s predictions have garnered credibility during the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Notably, he correctly predicted Rohit Sharma's influential innings, anticipating a score of more than 75.Bajaj's predictions also included Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was predicted to have a less-than-stellar day with the bat, a prediction that came true when Kohli was dismissed after scoring 16 runs.

Interestingly, the astrologer correctly predicted the outcome of many matches throughout the World Cup, including the semifinal match between India and New Zealand.Astrologer Sumit Bajaj had earlier predicted that Kohli would break Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup and it turned out to be true as Kohli scored 51st century against New Zealand in the semi-final.Bajaj's recent correct predictions for World Cup matches, particularly India vs. Pakistan have been on point.