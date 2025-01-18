“At Least 5–6 Hundreds…”: Virat Kohli’s Fan Makes Special Wish While Taking Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Video Goes Viral

A fan of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a special wish during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The fan took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and prayed for Kohli’s return to his peak form in Test cricket and for him to score 5-6 centuries in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

A Blessing we all want to see come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oC19248kXk — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 15, 2025

“My prayer to Mahadev in this Maha Kumbh is to give Virat Kohli his peak form in Tests and at least 5-6 hundreds in this Champions Trophy,” the fan said In a viral video.

Kohli’s recent form has been under scrutiny after his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 190 runs in five Tests at an average of just 23.75. He was often troubled by balls moving away from the off-stump and was dismissed behind the wickets on all eight occasions. Kohli’s struggles in the home series against New Zealand, where he scored 93 runs in three Tests at an average of 15.50, further raised concerns about his form.

The upcoming Champions Trophy will be crucial for the 36-year-old Kohli, as it could determine the future of his career. He will be aiming to regain his form in his favorite format.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been named in Delhi's 22-man probable squad for their next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. However, he will not play in Delhi's next match against Saurashtra starting January 23 in Rajkot due to a neck sprain. Reports indicate that Kohli has taken an injection to treat the injury.