"At the moment he is...": Bangladesh coach Chandika provides update on Shakib's fitness

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha issued an update about skipper Shakib Al Hasan ahead of their clash against India in the ongoing World Cup.

Shakib was injured while running during the match. He bowled his quota of ten overs, but it was evident that he was in pain. After the game, he didn't turn up for the post-match interaction.

During the pre-match press conference Hathurusingha was quizzed about the availability of the experienced all-rounder to which he replied, "If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow."

"He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets. We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. At the moment he is okay. We haven't tried with bowling yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision," Hathurusingha added.

Bangladesh have had concerns in the batting department as they have struggled to put up runs on the board in the ongoing World Cup.

With the Pune track promising to be a batting-friendly pitch, Hathurusingha talked about the approach that their team will look to opt for.

"Yeah, this wicket is probably the best batting wicket we came across so far. And even the practice wickets were similar, really good. We had a really good net session yesterday. As you rightly said, we haven't put up complete batting performance, or to that matter, complete performance with the ball and bat so far. So, we are expected to do as a complete performance. And we know that when we play as a team and we perform to our capabilities and we have beat big teams. We have done well in the past. So, I think fingers crossed, we are due for one of those days," Hathurusingha added.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

