Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 : After India registered victory over West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad, Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke on chasing legendary Kapil Dev's double of 400 wickets and 5,000 runs in Tests, saying that he is just focusing on just enjoying his cricket and is not worried about any records and milestones.

Jadeja's unbeaten century and four-wicket haul in the second innings earned him the 'Player of the Match' during the first Test at Ahmedabad. Following the match, he was asked by the media about the possibility of touching Kapil's double of 400 Test wickets and 5,000 Test runs.

While speaking during the post-match presser, Jadeja said, "Sir you are putting pressure on me now (laughs). Now I would have to think of scoring 1,000 runs or so and taking 60-70 more wickets (laughs). At this stage of my career, I am just enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking about milestones and records, just working on my fitness and enjoying my cricket. I always work on my fitness so that I continue doing what I have been doing for so many years."

The double of 400 wickets and 5,000 Test runs is not too far for Jadeja. In 86 Tests, he has 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73 with six centuries and 27 fifties and a best score of 175*. Coming to his exploits with the ball, he has taken 334 wickets at an average of 25.07, with best figures of 7/42, 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

Since his maiden century in October 2018, Jadeja has grown leaps and bounds as a Test batter, scoring 2,695 runs in 49 Tests and 74 innings at an average of 44.18, with six centuries and 18 fifties and a best score of 175*.

Also, during the match, he overtook legendary Anil Kumble (9) to become the first player to get 10 'Player of the Match' awards in India. He also overtook Ravichandran Ashwin, his former partner in spin, to have joint-second-most 'POTM' honours for India in Tests with 11, with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 14 such honours and Rahul Dravid at second with 11 honours in 163 Tests.

Coming to the match, it was the West Indies who won the toss and elected to bat first. Except for a 48-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Roston Chase (24 in 43 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Hope (26 in 36 balls, with three fours) and a knock of 32 in 73 balls (with four boundaries by Greaves, there was very little resistance by WI as they were skittled out for 162 by 44.1 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) thrived on what was a superb wicket for them, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) and Sundar (1/9) were also among the wickets with their spin.

During India's first innings, they gained a massive lead of 286 runs as KL Rahul (100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (125 in 210 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja (104* in 176 balls, with six fours and five sixes) scored centuries. India posted 448/5 and declared.

The visitors did not look remotely threatening during their second innings, as Alick Athanaze (38 in 74 balls, with three fours) and Justin Greaves (25 in 52 balls, with four boundaries) were top-two scorers. India bundled them out for 146 runs, with Jadeja (4/54), Siraj (3/31) and Kuldeep (2/23) being the top wicket-takers.

India has taken a 1-0 lead in the Tests, and the second one will be played in Delhi from October 10 onwards.

