London [UK], August 14 : Former England cricketer Michael Atherton said that Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is "quite lively" and "sharp" and "that in itself is a good sign", remarks coming ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series to be played between Australia and England.

Baker, 22, has been impressing for the Manchester Originals during the ongoing The Hundred competition, taking four wickets in four matches at an average of 23.50.

During his side's match against the London Spirit on Monday, David Warner was seen "jumping around", and Atherton noted, "That in itself is a good sign.

The bowler was given a developmental central contract by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) back in February, after an impressive first-class debut for England Lions tour of Australia at the start of the year, taking eight wickets in two matches.

Moving to Hampshire from Somerset ahead of the 2025 County Championship, Baker has 19 scalps in the Championships at an average of 36.1 in six matches.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Atherton said, "We both liked watching Sonny Baker the other night at Old Trafford. He gave David Warner the hurry up. That in itself is a good sign."

"He is quite lively and skiddy and sharp, and I know they were very impressed with him in the Lions who went down to Australia last year, so he could be a bit of a bolter for the winter," he added.

Hussain was impressed with Baker, but questioned whether if was ready for the rigours of Test cricket, a demanding format for a fast bowler.

"Anyone that has got David Warner jumping around, when David Warner has that smirky smile at the end of the five, it is not because he likes you. It was a 'crikey, that was pretty good, to be honest,' smirk and smile, (that Warner) gave Sonny Baker," he said.

"It was hostile stuff. The speed gun may say 86, 87 miles per hour, but sometimes bowlers just feel a bit quicker. And he does seem to feel a bit quicker."

"My only issue is I have not seen him enough in long-form cricket to know what will his third, fourth spell be like, how does he come back the next day? But as you say, the reports from the Lions were that he was he was excellent," he concluded.

