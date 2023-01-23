Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married today

After a four-year romance, Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul are all set to take tie the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala. Athiya and Rahul will take their wedding vows by 4 pm in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. After the wedding rituals, the couple and their family members will oblige the paparazzi with their official wedding by 6.30 pm.

The wedding will take place at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair. On Sunday, Suniel told photojournalists that he will bring the newlyweds out on Monday for photos.Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a few years, but they had kept their relationship hush-hush for the longest time. They first appeared together in public during Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap’s premiere, in 2021. Since then they have been sharing many romantic photographs together on their official Instagram pages.