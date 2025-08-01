Atkinson continues fine run with red ball, takes five-wicket haul against India at home ground

London [UK], August 1 : England pacer Gus Atkinson secured his fourth five-wicket haul at his home ground, The Oval, during the fifth and final Test against India, securing the second-best bowling figures by a pacer at the venue.

Atkinson continued his fine run in white clothing at The Oval, taking 5/33 in 21.4 overs, at an economy rate of 1.52. His wicket tally included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and, Prasidh Krishna.

The first best bowling figures by a pacer against India at this venue are by Gubby Allen, when he secured 7/80 back in 1936.

After 13 Tests, Atkinson has secured 60 wickets at an average of 21.00, with best figures of 7/45 at Lord's on his Test debut, which also happened to be James Anderson's final Test match.

After England opted to bat first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In reply, England posted 109/1 at the end of the first session's play, with Zak Crawley (52* in 43 balls, with 12 fours) and Ollie Pope (12* in 16 balls, with two fours) unbeaten. Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand for the opening wicket, completely dismantling the Indian bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor