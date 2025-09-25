Atul Wassan backs Jadeja as vice-captain, praises Gill's leadership potential

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25 : Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan believes Ravindra Jadeja's appointment as vice-captain for the home Test series against West Indies is a good decision, especially with Shubman Gill being captain.

India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Gill has been named captain, with Jadeja appointed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies.

This decision comes as Rishabh Pant recovers from a toe fracture sustained during the England tour earlier this year. The duo will lead India in the series starting October 2, with the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"Jadeja should be made the vice-captain because he is such a veteran player, and when Shubman Gill became the captain, Jadeja's name also came up. But I think it was the right decision because Shubman Gill is one of our three-format players, I can see, and there is a future," Atul Wassan told ANI.

"So I think that the peak of Ravindra Jadeja is gone, and giving him captainship is a short-term gap, but giving Jadeja the vice-captaincy is absolutely right," he concluded.

The No. 1 Test all-rounder in the World, Jadeja's test career includes 3,886 runs at an average of 37.73 with five centuries and 27 half-centuries, and 330 wickets at an average of 25.12 with 15 five-wicket hauls.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

