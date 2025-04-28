New Delhi [India], April 28 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan delivered a brutal reply to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for his derogatory remarks on the Indian Army in the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Dhawan took to his official X handle, delivering a strong message to Afridi in response to the all-rounder's derogatory words for Indian Army.

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/1916873174693654557

In his post, Dhawan reminded Afridi about Pakistan's defeat to India in 1999 and questioned him, asking, "already itna gire ho, aur kitna giroge (you have fallen down so much already, how much more you will fall?)". Dhawan also advised Afridi to stop making "unreasonable" comments and to focus on the progress of his own country. He ended his post by expressing pride in the Indian Army.

Dhawan wrote: "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. (We defeated you in Kargil, you have fallen so much already, how much more you will fall? Stop making unreasonable comments and focus on you own country's progress). Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (We are proud of our Indian Army, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Hind)

The terrorist attack took place at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, where terrorists killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injured several others.

Following the terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism. In a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, it was decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan credibly and permanently stops supporting cross-border terrorism. India also closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

The central government cancelled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistani citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India further suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals were revoked effective from April 27, 2025, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

