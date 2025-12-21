AUS vs ENG, 3rd Test: Australia Win Ashes with 82-Run Win Over England, Take 3–0 Lead

Australia went 3-0 up and to win the Ashes series and retain the urn. The Aussies had a tough time as they had to work hard to pick the four remaining wickets. Jamie Smith and Will Jacks batted at a good tempo and forged a 91-run stand. England's wicketkeeper notched up a fifty but got out to Starc immediately after hitting back-to-back boundaries. Jacks and Carse kept their team in the hunt as they brought the target under 100 but once again Starc came back who extinguised England's hopes. The left-armer had Jacks caught at slip, acounted for Jofra as well and then Boland wrapped up the proceedings. Australia won ‍the first two Tests ‍by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane. The next Test ⁠starts in Melbourne on December 26.

England lost six wickets but kept themselves alive at Stumps on Day 4 of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. Chasing a daunting target of 435, England ended Day 4 on 207/6, with Jamie Smith and Will Jacks at the crease. Australia were bowled out for 349 in their first innings, with Travis Head slamming 170 and Alex Carey making 72. In response, Zak Crawley top-scored for the visitors, slamming 85 and stitching partnerships with the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook. However, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon scalped three crucial wickets in the final session to put England on the back foot heading into Day 5. The Australian bowlers worked as a pack and never let England breathe. While the visitors relied almost entirely on Archer, the home side had an endless supply of weapons in the bowling department. Every bowler took turns testing England's technique and mental strength, and the visitors had no answers. Whatever tactics Australia deployed were executed to near perfection.