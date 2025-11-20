AUS vs ENG: Australia Announce Playing XI for 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test; Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett to Make Debuts

Australia Men’s Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match, The Ashes 2025: Cricket Australia has announced its playing XI for the opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series against England, starting Friday, November 21, at Perth Stadium. Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett will make their Test debuts. Cameron Green will return to bowling duties, allowing Australia to field four frontline bowlers despite injuries to captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Marnus Labuschagne will return to his preferred No. 3 spot. Nathan Lyon has been recalled after missing the recent West Indies Test.

The Australian XI for the first Ashes Test in Perth

Weatherald will open alongside Usman Khawaja. The left-handed batter has scored more than 5,300 first-class runs with 13 centuries. Doggett, a 31-year-old fast bowler from South Australia, has taken 190 wickets in 50 first-class matches. Beau Webster misses out despite strong recent performances. Cameron Green moves back to No. 6. Josh Inglis and Michael Neser are the other players left out of the 14-member squad.

Australia Playing XI for First Ashes Test:

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England Name Squad for Ashes Opener

England announced their 12-member squad on Wednesday, November 19. The side left out Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue. Ollie Pope is expected to continue at number three. It remains uncertain whether Shoaib Bashir will feature in the final XI or if England will go with an all-pace attack of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

England’s XII for the first Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Mark Wood.