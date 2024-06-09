AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia's Disciplined Bowling Secures 36-Run Win Over England

Defending champions England faced a decisive defeat at the hands of 2021 champions Australia in a high-stakes Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match, held at Kensington Oval, saw Australia setting a new tournament benchmark by surpassing the 200-run mark, while also executing a crucial middle-overs collapse against England.

Chasing 202 runs, England managed to score only 165 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. This result leaves England winless from their first two matches, forcing them to win their upcoming games against Namibia and Oman to qualify for the Super 8 stage. England's campaign was hindered by a washout in their first match against Scotland, which resulted in shared points.

Adam Zampa proved to be the hero for Australia with a pivotal spell, picking up 2 crucial wickets. Zampa's precise bowling strategy included dismissing Phil Salt (37 off 23) and Jos Buttler (42 off 28) early in the innings. His variations and accurate line stifled the English batsmen, who struggled on a pitch that offered inconsistent bounce.

In the first innings, Australia, after being put in to bat by England, capitalized on a strong start from opener David Warner. Warner's aggressive innings of 39 runs off just 16 balls set the tone, including a rapid assault on Mark Wood, with three sixes and a four in one over. Travis Head (34 off 18) also contributed significantly, propelling Australia to 70 runs in the first five overs.

Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis further consolidated Australia's innings, steering them to a formidable total of 201 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Despite not having a single player score more than 40 runs or take a 3-wicket haul, Australia's collective effort secured them a convincing victory and placed them atop the Group B standings.