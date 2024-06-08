AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: England Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Australia

Defending champions England won the toss and chose to bowl first against arch-rivals Australia in the 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. England have stuck with the same XI, while Pat Cummins for Nathan Ellis is the only change for Australia.

"Little bit unsure about the weather. Always a pleasure to play a World Cup game against Australia in Barbados," said England captain Jos Buttler. "Couple of areas where we can work on, we have trained and prepared well, excited for the game. We've done well against them in recent games, but past form doesn't matter. We're unchanged, lots of options in the squad."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh commented on his team's approach: "We would have bowled first as well, it's dictated by the conditions and the weather. We have come here to win the tournament and today is a big match. Great feeling (on captaincy), I have a lot of experienced players around who are big match winners. It's going to be a good challenge and we're confident going into the game. One change, Pat Cummins replaces Nathan Ellis."

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.