AUS vs IND 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India Match

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Both teams are expected to test their bench strength ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. India will look for a strong start under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, while Australia will aim to continue their winning momentum after the ODI series victory. Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Match Date: Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia

Toss Time: 1.15 p.m. IST

Match Start Time: 1.45 p.m. IST

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Australia vs India 1st T20I Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah