AUS vs IND, Canberra Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Australia vs India 1st T20I Match?

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Team India will take on Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The match could see weather interruptions, as rain is likely in Canberra during the day and evening. According to weather forecast, conditions are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. There is a 60 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, along with cool temperatures. The likelihood of thunderstorms is low at around four percent.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. IST). During the evening, the temperature is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius, with a 25 percent chance of precipitation and 89 percent cloud cover.

Team India's practice session in Canberra

Canberra📍



A chilly evening 🥶, but the fielding intensity remains on point ahead of the T20I series 🔥



🎥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝, ft. #TeamIndia #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/W4otqJo9pe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2025

In the night, the weather is predicted to stay cloudy, with a 25 percent chance of rain and only a one percent probability of thunderstorms. Cloud cover could remain around 86 percent during this period.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will aim to bounce back after losing the ODI series 2-1. The five-match series will be important for both teams as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Probable XIs

Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett/Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

